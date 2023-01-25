ITC sets its eyes on delicious millet recipes for masses

“Agriculture, food and hospitality: all three are coming together and going to focus on ITC Mission Millets. We wish to educate consumers about the benefits that this grain has. Second, we want to empower farmers and bring in best agronomic practices. We will ultimately centre it around farmer organizations and are looking at 20 FPOs, which will be powered by ITC-MAARS that will bring hyper-local personalized advisory and the state-of-art information to farmers. The third step, of course, is to encourage consumers to mainstream ese products," Sanjiv Puri, chairman, ITC, said during a virtual media address.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}