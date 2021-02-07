ITC sets up Young Digital Innovators Lab

“In order to provide even greater trust to ITC’s digital agenda, Puri has also announced to ITC employees the formation of a dedicated digital council of senior ITC managers—the ‘DigiNext’, which will ideate and sponsor high impact digital interventions and harness the synergies of cross-fertilization of ideas," it said. DigiNext, along with ITC’s businesses will in turn reach out to the Young Digital Innovators Lab for crowdsourcing ideas and provide valuable inputs on contemporary practices in the digital arena, it added in its statement.