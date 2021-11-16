NEW DELHI : ITC Hotels' luxury brand Mementos has signed a new property in Jaipur strengthening its presence in Rajasthan.

Under this brand, ITC Hotels manages luxury properties. Last week the company has signed another hotel in Udaipur in Rajasthan. Both properties, the company added, will cater to the destination wedding segment.

Mementos Jaipur, it said, has a venue 'Shahi Bagh', inspired by the Mughal Gardens, which is spread over two acres. This luxury hotel is located in Kukas, district Jaipur and embellishes the architecture and art of Jaipur. "This new addition will offer guests immersive experiences as it showcases the best of traditional hospitality that Rajasthan is acknowledged for," the company said in a statement.

The hotel has 130 rooms spread over 25 acres. All rooms have the luxury of space with a minimum room size of 50 sq. m and sit-out courtyards. Its Udaipur property, the company said, also has 130 rooms.

Anil Chadha, chief executive officer, ITC Hotels, stated, “ITC Hotels' growth story is driven by an asset right strategy. From ‘Mementos Udaipur’ earlier this month to ‘Mementos Jaipur’, we are rapidly adding to the Mementos inventory. Brand “Mementos" helps us deliver unique luxury stays across different destinations through collaboration with asset owners who choose ITC Hotels for its top-notch hospitality expertise."

Ritesh Derewala, owner ‘Mementos Jaipur’, said partnering with the right brand and operator was of immense importance to them. "This will further our endeavour to provide true luxury experiences to our guests," he said.

Mementos is the latest luxury brand by ITC's Hotel Group which brings together a collection of unique hotels, across varied destinations.

ITC Hotels had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,343.44 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2021, over ₹2,567.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

