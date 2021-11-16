ITC signs second hotel under Mementos brand

Mementos Jaipur, it said, has a venue 'Shahi Bagh', inspired by the Mughal Gardens, which is spread over two acres. This luxury hotel is located in Kukas, district Jaipur and embellishes the architecture and art of Jaipur. "This new addition will offer guests immersive experiences as it showcases the best of traditional hospitality that Rajasthan is acknowledged for," the company said in a statement.

