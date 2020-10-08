ITC targets Savlon to be a 1,000-cr brand this fiscal

ITC, which has picked up brands such as B-Natural, Nimyle and Sunrise brand of spices, says it remains open to mopping up more brands in the market. “We are looking at acquisitions, right. A large part of our (personal care) business is hygiene. So, it is natural that people who have brands to sell come and talk to us. So, on and off, there is something or the other going on. It should fit in and our long-term goal in the portfolio," he added.