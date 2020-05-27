NEW DELHI: Packaged goods to hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd has collaborated with television broadcaster Star network to showcase the rich culinary heritage of India.

The show -- 5 STAR Kitchen ITC Chef’s Special-- to be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 11 am, will see 12 chefs of the hotel group in conversation with journalist-turned-anchor Dheeraj Juneja about food preferences and the influence of Indian culture across cuisines.

“Individuals across the world are pivoting from dine-ins to home-made food and while they make that transition, they are either exploring the chef within, looking to try a new dish or a cuisine or learn a new preparation style. When we decided to create this platform, it was to reach every Indian kitchen, share the knowledge and expertise of our chefs ...," ITC Foods spokesperson said in a statement.

The show will be aired on Star’s video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar and the Star TV network across 33 channels in seven languages - Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

As far as brand pivoting during the coronavirus pandemic goes, ITC is not the only one. Facebook partnered with the Indian arm of Hollywood movie studio Lionsgate in an initiative titled Lionsgate Live! A Night at The Movies, to livestream some of Lionsgate's popular library titles such as The Hunger Games, Twilight, Now You See Me 2 and Wonder.

American online marketplace company Airbnb also tied up with dating app Bumble to allow users to not just connect and date virtually but also enjoy online experiences together, from Turkish Fortune Coffee Reading in New York to a Tango concert in Argentina, among others.

OkCupid partnered with YouTube channel The Screen Patti to bring out a video called TSP’s Lockdown wala Match about a couple that meets and dates online.

