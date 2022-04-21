ITC to acquire a 10% stake in Blupin Technologies

Commenting on the development, Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, lTC said, "Within a short period of time, Mylo has demonstrated great potential in the evolving Content-to-Community-to-Commerce model by nurturing an online platform where people learn, share, trust and belong. The investment will provide lTC the opportunity to foray into this emerging space and become an integral part of the evolution ofthis area. Our investment in Mylo will also enable us to strengthen focus in the mother and baby community building platform, besides expanding our presence in the D2C mother and child care segment."

