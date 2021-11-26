New Delhi: Cigarette-to-chocolate conglomerate ITC Ltd on Friday said it is set to acquire a 16% stake in online-first mother and baby care Mother Sparsh for ₹20 crore.

The move is in line with the company’s strategy ‘ITC Next’ that will see it develop more digital-first FMCG brands.

“The said acquisition will, inter alia, enable access to the fast-growing direct to consumer (D2C) space in the personal care category, which has been identified by the company as an area of interest," the maker of Bingo chips and Aashirvaad atta informed the exchanges on Friday.

Mother Sparsh, a premium ayurvedic and personal care brand with products such a baby wipes, hair oils, skin creams for mother and babies, was launched in 2016 by Himanshu Gandhi and Rishu Gandhi

This is ITC’s first such investment in a direct-to-consumer brand. Several large packaged goods companies such as Marico Ltd., and Kolkata-based Emami have already made investments in new-age online brands. Mint had earlier reported that Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India’s largest maker of packaged goods, is set to scale up the online reach of several premium brands through standalone branded sites as well as its multi-brand shopping platform UShop.

ITC’s investment underlines the clout direct-to-consumer brands steadily built in the country’s $110 billion fast-moving consumer goods market. Such brands fill the vacuum between more mass-market brands that homegrown packaged goods companies have spent years building and the more pricey premium goods.

Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business, ITC said the investment provides an exciting opportunity in alignment with the company’s aspiration to have a significant play both in the naturals and ayurvedic segment as well as in the D2C channel.

ITC has built a portfolio of 25 packaged consumer goods brands. The company's vibrant brands represent an annual consumer spend of over ₹22,000 crore, it said in its annual report for FY21.The company’s existing range of personal care products includes brands such as Vivel soaps, Fiama body wash, body sprays under Engage and Savlon soaps. It also has a range of skincare products under Dermafique. Last fiscal ‘Savlon’ reached nearly ₹1,200 crore in terms of consumer spends.

The investment is in line with the ‘ITC Next’ strategy which aims to build a future-ready organization with a digital first culture. One of the identified pillars of this strategy is to accelerate digital transformation by developing digital first FMCG brands. ITC has also been focusing on strengthening D2C platforms of distribution and has created a vibrant ITC eStore, the company said in its announcement.

“Recognising the significant potential of naturals and Ayurveda, ITC has taken this strategic step forward to invest in this segment. Over the last few years, ITC has been engaging with the start-up ecosystem whilst also exploring innovative distribution channels," the company said.

Ayurvedic products will continue to gain market share, helping the company expand its market share and product line in the segment, said Abneesh Roy, executive vice president, Edelweiss Securities. “It’s the right strategy by ITC…it’s a premium brand and in Ayurvedic space. Being premium, it will allow company to do ad spends to scale up," he said.

He added it made sense to buy a established D2C brand. “We continue to like aggression of ITC under Sanjiv Puri in terms of good acquisitions in FMCG, innovations like nasal spray for Covid. Many other companies like Marico, Emami, Colgate and others have already done acquisition in D2C. Valuation of Mother Sparsh also looks reasonable given likely high growth and D2C space," he added.

For Mother Sparsh, the partnership will provide a unique synergy of strengths to build the brand further, Himanshu, CEO, Mother Sparsh said.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands could be looking at a $100 billion addressable consumer opportunity in India by 2025, according to estimates by Avendus Capital, the investment banking arm of financial services firm Avendus Group, released on the sector last year.

D2C brands in the personal care category capitalize on product and price white spaces across personal care, cosmetics and men’s grooming product, it said. In the beauty and personal care category, especially, margins can go as high as 70%. The report estimated 80 brands had emerged in the category in India.

Earlier this year, fast-moving consumer goods company Marico Ltd announced the acquisition of a 60% equity stake in Apcos Naturals Pvt. Ltd which sells skin and hair care products under the Just Herbs brand for an undisclosed amount. It had earlier acquired male grooming brand Beardo.

Kolkata-based fast-moving consumer goods company Emami Limited also owns a 45.96% stake in male grooming product maker The Man Company.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.