ITC to acquire spice-maker Sunrise Foods

New Delhi: ITC Ltd on Sunday said it is set to acquire Kolkata-based spice maker Sunrise Foods Private Limited that will help the company cement its portion in India's FMCG market.

ITC entered into a share purchase agreement on May 23, 2020 to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Limited (SFPL), a company primarily engaged in the business of spices under the trademark ‘Sunrise’, ITC said in a statement to the press on Sunday.

The move will help ITC expand its fast moving consumer goods business that currently spans packaged foods to personal care products.

“The proposed acquisition is aligned with ITC’s strategy to rapidly scale up its FMCG businesses in a profitable manner, leveraging its institutional strengths through deep consumer insight, a deep and wide distribution network, agri-commodity sourcing expertise, cuisine knowledge, strong rural linkages and packaging know-how," the company said.

The acquisition will also help ITC ramp up its spices business in the country.

To be sure, ITC already sells spices under its Aashirvaad brand—the brand of spices is popular in markets such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“The proposed acquisition will augment the company’s product portfolio and is aligned to ITC’s aspiration to significantly scale up its spices business and expand its footprint across the country. The deep consumer connect and distribution strength of SFPL in the focus markets, together with synergies arising out of the sourcing and supply chain capabilities of the company’s agri business and its pan-India distribution network, will provide significant value creation opportunities for the company," ITC said in its statement.

To be sure, ITC has set a target of achieving Rs1 lakh crore in turnover from its fast moving consumer goods business by 2030 as it moves to expand revenues beyond its key cigarettes business.

ITC already sells popular FMCG brands such as Aashirvaad flour, Bingo! Chips, B Natural brand of juices, Vivel soaps, Savlon, and Yippee! noodles among others.

Mint had earlier reported that Sunrise Foods has received interest from global private equity firms to purchase a stake in the company.

India is a huge market for spices—dominated by significant regional players. The move could give ITC an edge in gaining a larger footprint—especially as households switch from unbranded to branded spices.

“This is a positive development for ITC as among its diversified portfolio…Branded Spices is an exciting and high growth segment as consumers shift from unbranded to branded due to higher focus on safety, trust and quality," said Abneesh Roy of Edelweiss Research.

Sunrise Foods is run by the Kolkata-based Sharma family, which has been in the spice business for over 100 years. The Sunrise brand was registered in 1953 and has manufacturing facilities in Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, Bikaner, Sumerpur and Erode.

The company sells generic and blended spices such as chilly powder, turmeric, coriander power, chana masala, pav bhaji masala, tadka masala, among others, apart from papads etc. It also has a significant presence in export markets.

Sunrise Foods recorded a net profit of Rs41 crore on a total revenue of Rs400 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2018, according to a May 2019 note by rating agency Crisil.

The spice maker that has significant presence in east of India competes with other large players such as MDH and Everest Masala. It also operates two other brands called Jumbo and Mewaram.

The nearly seven-decade old company started as a partnership firm—called Sharma Brothers, and was later reconstituted as a limited company, Sunrise Spices Ltd, in 1996. Its name was changed to Sunrise Foods in 2010.

