ITC to air freight oxygen cryogenic containers

“With the unprecedented emergency caused by the second wave of covid-19, there has been an exponential rise in demand for medical oxygen, which is the most critical need at this hour to save valuable lives. To serve the national priority of easing the bottleneck of transporting medical oxygen, and to support the Government’s efforts, ITC Limited has tied up with Linde India Ltd. to airfreight 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tons each from Asian countries for use by them to transport medical oxygen across the country," ITC Ltd., said in a statement on Saturday.

