ITC to ramp up its direct acquisition of farm produce

“The recent government reforms in agricultural marketing and amendments in the Essential Commodities Act will facilitate increased corporate engagement in agriculture. This will also help farmers garner higher incomes by getting linked to sustainable value chains and aligning their produce to market demand. ITC has been over the years strengthening procurement of wheat and other grains through direct procurement models, which will get further ramped up now," S. Sivakumar, group head, ITC’s agri business, told reporters on Friday, over a web conference.