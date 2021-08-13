Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd will invest $2 billion over the next few years to expand capacity as it matches consumer demand for its products, while also investing in new growth areas such as sustainable packaging and its recently announced agri-focused super app, Sanjiv Puri, chairman and managing director of ITC Ltd, told reporters on Thursday.

The investments will be used for “building capacity to meet market demands in existing segments", Puri said.

“For inducting state-of-the-art technology, investments in digital and some of the newer areas that we’ve identified, we are looking at, in the medium term, about $2 billion. This is to beef up capacity to meet demand and ensure investments to remain competitive. You know, technology has to be upgraded, quality has to be upgraded," he said. This will exclude future inorganic opportunities that ITC eyes.

As the volumes of a particular category increase and the utilization reaches a threshold, additional lines need to be added, Puri said.

Meanwhile, there are new vectors of growth that ITC has identified where investments can be ramped up. These are “things like the super app (for farmers). In paperboard, we’ve spoken about single-use plastic substitutes, sustainable packaging, besides FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods). We’re also talking about scaling food processing," Puri said a day after the company’s 110th annual general meeting. “In agri, for example, we are in the process of commissioning a state-of-the-art spices facility, which will cater to the domestic market and also exports."

During Wednesday’s AGM, Puri said that the company has undertaken an “extensive strategy reset" as part of its ITC Next strategy that will power the next phase of growth for ITC as it taps into newer opportunities across businesses with a strong focus on digital and sustainability.

ITC is also set to launch a super app for farmers during the year. ITC-MAARS or Metamarket for Advanced Agriculture and Rural Services will provide a range of agricultural solution such as hyperlocal services, AI-based personalized advisories as well as an online marketplace.

The company also indicated that there could be inorganic expansion within the FMCG space as it plans to go deeper and tap into middle class households who still buy unbranded goods.

ITC sells products across categories and reaches 150 million households through brands such as Bingo chips, Sunfeast cookies and Nimyle floor cleaners. For the fiscal ended 31 March 2021, ITC’s FMCG business, excluding cigarettes, reported segment revenue of ₹14,728.21 crore.

The company could look at categories such as smart home solutions, hygiene, wellness, home and convenience foods to drive growth, Puri said.

Its appetite for acquisitions in the packaged consumer goods space remains intact. “We have a fairly wide portfolio and areas where there’s a strategic fit in our portfolio are the areas we will look at. We have identified certain future consumer trends. If any of that aligns with these areas and we find that the acquisition is value accretive, we will be able to run it better than it being a separate company today," Puri said. Last year, ITC acquired spices brand Sunrise.

