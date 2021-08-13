ITC to spend $2 bn on expansion, new biz: Sanjiv Puri

Meanwhile, there are new vectors of growth that ITC has identified where investments can be ramped up. These are “things like the super app (for farmers). In paperboard, we’ve spoken about single-use plastic substitutes, sustainable packaging, besides FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods). We’re also talking about scaling food processing," Puri said a day after the company’s 110th annual general meeting. “In agri, for example, we are in the process of commissioning a state-of-the-art spices facility, which will cater to the domestic market and also exports."