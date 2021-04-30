NEW DELHI : ITC Ltd, on Friday, said it is extending support, including the arrangement of beds, monitors, oxygen, furniture, and initial medical supplies towards setting up a 200- to 300-bed medical facility in Kolkata city managed by Medica Superspecialty hospital that will treat covid-19 patients.

"To contribute to enhancing availability of covid healthcare facilities in Kolkata, ITC is humbled by the opportunity to support the setting up of a 200- to 300-bed medical facility in Kolkata by Medica Superspecialty hospital for the treatment of covid-19 positive patients and administering vaccines," the company said in a statement.

The government of West Bengal has permitted the use of Kishore Bharati Stadium in Kolkata to set up this medical facility. This temporary facility for covid-infected patients will be set up and managed entirely by Medica Superspecialty Hospitals.

“As part of this assistance, ITC will extend financial support to Medica for setting up this facility which will encompass the cost of creating it, including arrangement for beds, monitors, oxygen, furniture, air-conditioners and initial medical supply. The hospital will be set up and managed entirely by Medica Superspecialty Hospitals and will be a temporary facility for the treatment of covid-19 affected patients," it added.

ITC’s support comes as the ongoing wave has left the medical infrastructure in several parts of the country under severe strain. This is prompting companies, start-ups and citizens to pool in resources to plug gaps in medical supplies.

Last week ITC Ltd announced a tie-up with Linde India, a supplier of industrial gases, to air freight 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tonnes each that will help with the transportation of medical oxygen in the country as hospitals in India struggle to fulfil demand for oxygen in their facilities. Additionally, ITC’s Paperboards unit at Bhadrachalam in Telangana has already commenced supply of oxygen to identified government hospitals in the state. ITC is also providing support for vaccination to value chain partners in the ecosystem across the country.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.