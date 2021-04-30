ITC to support setting up of 200-bed covid care facility in Kolkata

Last week ITC Ltd announced a tie-up with Linde India, a supplier of industrial gases, to air freight 24 cryogenic ISO containers of 20 tonnes each that will help with the transportation of medical oxygen in the country as hospitals in India struggle to fulfil demand for oxygen in their facilities. Additionally, ITC’s Paperboards unit at Bhadrachalam in Telangana has already commenced supply of oxygen to identified government hospitals in the state. ITC is also providing support for vaccination to value chain partners in the ecosystem across the country.