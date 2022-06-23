ITC’s Puri gets 5.35% salary hike

ITC’s Puri gets 5.35% salary hike1 min read . 12:38 AM IST
- Puri’s remuneration for FY22 includes basic salary of Rs2.64 crore, a performance bonus and commission of Rs7.52 crore, as well as perquisites and other benefits totalling Rs49 lakh
ITC Ltd’s chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri got a 5.35% jump in gross remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2022, up from Rs11.95 crore in the year ago period to Rs12.59 crore in FY22.
Puri’s remuneration for FY22 includes basic salary of Rs2.64 crore, a performance bonus and commission of Rs7.52 crore, as well as perquisites and other benefits totalling Rs49 lakh, according to the company’s report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.