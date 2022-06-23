Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ITC's Puri gets 5.35% salary hike

Sanjiv Puri, chairman and MD, ITC mint
1 min read . 12:38 AM ISTSuneera Tandon

  • Puri’s remuneration for FY22 includes basic salary of Rs2.64 crore, a performance bonus and commission of Rs7.52 crore, as well as perquisites and other benefits totalling Rs49 lakh

ITC Ltd’s chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri got a 5.35% jump in gross remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2022, up from Rs11.95 crore in the year ago period to Rs12.59 crore in FY22.

Puri’s remuneration for FY22 includes basic salary of Rs2.64 crore, a performance bonus and commission of Rs7.52 crore, as well as perquisites and other benefits totalling Rs49 lakh, according to the company’s report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.