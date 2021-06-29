ITC’s Sunfeast takes on popular Bangladeshi potato biscuit brand

"Sunfeast All Rounder aims to offer consumers a differentiated premium offering in a cracker format. With crackers constituting a large segment in the biscuits category, we believe it is an opportune time to further strengthen our portfolio and provide consumers with trendsetting and delightful offerings. With the launch of Sunfeast All Rounder, we want to re-define the consumer experience within biscuits & particularly the cracker segment," he said.