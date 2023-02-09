NEW DELHI : India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Tourism, on Thursday posted a profit of ₹60.73 crore in the third quarter of FY23.

ITDC announced the results for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.

The turnover during October-December 2022 stood at ₹123.13 crore, which was the highest in FY23 so far, and the cumulative turnover for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 was ₹318.50 crore, according to a company statement.

The profit before tax was ₹60.73 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2022.