The Income Tax department has conducted a search in the listed construction engineering company, Power Mech Projects. On Monday, the company's shares were unaffected by the development and soared on exchanges. Power Mech said the search will not have any impact on its operational performance. However, the company did not reveal the reason behind the IT department's search on its premises.

The department carried a search on the company's registered office and other offices from July 13 to July 17, 2022.

In its regulatory filing, Power Tech said, "we would like to inform you that the Income Tax department conducted a search under the powers conferred to them by the provisions of Section 132 of the Income Tax Act,1961 at our registered office and other locations from 13.07.2022 to 17.07.2022."

Further, Power Mech stated the Company extended full co-operation to the Income-tax Department in terms of providing information and clarifications as required by them.

"We wish to inform that the proceedings will have no impact on the operational performance of the Company. We also wish to thank our employees for their continuous and unconditional support," Power Mech said in its filing.

On BSE, Power Mech shares closed at 862 apiece up by 22.45 or 2.67%. The shares have touched an intraday high and low of 870.85 apiece and 810.95 apiece respectively. It has a market cap of 1,268.07 crore.

Last month, the company received a Letter of Award (LOA) for several projects worth 521.95 crore.

From the total, Power Tech bagged LoA of 119 crore civil structural and architectural works for flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system in the existing 1x800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Plant, Stage-III, Chennai, Tamil Nadu for BHEL. Further, the company also received a project of 126.91 crore for supply of structural steel fabricated items & sheeting for coal, limestone & gypsum handling plant package for THDC Khurja Super Thermal Power Project (2x660MW) located at Village of Dushahara Tehsil Khurja, Dist. Bulandshehar, Uttar Pradesh, India received from Thyssenkrupp Industries India.

Power Mech Projects, is one of the leading infrastructure-construction Companies based in Hyderabad, India with a global presence and is highly credited for providing a spectrum of services in the power and infrastructure sectors.

