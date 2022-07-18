IT-dept conducts search in this construction engineering firm. Shares rise 3%2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 04:02 PM IST
- The department carried a search on the company's registered office and other offices from July 13 to July 17, 2022.
The Income Tax department has conducted a search in the listed construction engineering company, Power Mech Projects. On Monday, the company's shares were unaffected by the development and soared on exchanges. Power Mech said the search will not have any impact on its operational performance. However, the company did not reveal the reason behind the IT department's search on its premises.