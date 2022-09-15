'It's cheating, not allowed,' tech giants join hands against Moonlighting2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 09:39 PM IST
Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji was one of the first ones to flag the issue equating it to cheating.
Controversial ‘moonlighting’ is in the news again with top IT firms including Wipro, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) criticising the idea as ‘unethical’ and cheating.