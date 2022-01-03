It’s China vs. Walmart, latest Western brand entangled in human rights dispute

By going after Intel and Walmart, Beijing is targeting two icons of American business, widening its net beyond the mostly European fashion brands it went after last year. Beijing’s new assertiveness comes as other big American companies, including Coca-Cola Co. and Airbnb Inc., navigate their sponsorship of the Beijing Olympics next month. Western brands have been treading carefully over how, or whether, to use the Games for marketing purposes amid rising U.S. criticism of China over human rights.