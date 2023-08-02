‘It’s no doomsday for lubricants, robust growth likely till 2040s’2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 11:41 PM IST
BP is also exploring inorganic growth opportunities to expand beyond traditional lubricants, into new categories like auto care products and thermal management fluids for electric vehicle batteries
Lubricants brand Castrol, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BP plc, expects strong and sustained business growth for its engine oils well into the 2040s, despite the gradual rise and mainstreaming of emerging vehicle technologies like electrification and hydrogen.
