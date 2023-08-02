‘It’s no doomsday for lubricants, robust growth likely till 2040s’

“Typically, EVs use less fluid as compared to IC-engine vehicles, that’s definitely the case. However, they still have service requirements and based on some of the things that we’ve seen in the market, EVs still need 60 to 70% of the spend broadly, and because the bodywork still stays and other service needs still stays. And that’s why we’re also building an independent workshop network to make the aftermarket EV ecosystem ready. So, while the fluids requirement may be lesser in EVs, but I think as technology progresses, there will be other opportunities that’ll come into play", Sangwan told Mint.

