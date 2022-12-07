It’s not just you: Businesses are making their phone numbers hard to find

Yet as much as some people dislike customer-service calls, they are not yet sold on digital helpers. A 2,200-person Morning Consult poll conducted for The Wall Street Journal shows that about half of respondents said they had to search a company website extensively to find a number in the past year, and 41% of all respondents said no number was available. Some 43% of survey respondents said they prefer talking with a customer-service rep over the phone, while 5% prefer talking to a bot through instant messaging.