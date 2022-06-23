It’s official: Pine Labs buys API infra startup Setu for $70-75 mn

Last valued at $5 billion, Sequoia-led Pine Labs, which has plans to list on the US exchanges, has been looking to diversify beyond merchant payments. The Noida-based point-of-sale (PoS) major is investing to scale Plural, a new brand for online payment products; and is quite bullish on the lending side where it has built a strong EMI portfolio and also expanding its buy-now-pay-later business in India and Southeast Asia.