It’s official: SPACs are the new money-market funds

SPACs can indeed play this role if bought at the right time, which may be counterintuitive but has long been known among hedge funds. It stems from the minutiae of how the vehicles work: Investors are allowed to demand their money back before a merger is completed, or once SPAC sponsors run out of time to find a target—often after two years. Meanwhile, the cash is placed in a trust that earns interest from ultrasafe securities. What is more, whenever negative market sentiment pushes SPAC stocks below the value of their share of the trust, investors who buy in are guaranteed extra returns at maturity—and without ever holding a single share in an air-taxi company.