It’s raining dividends again for shareholders
Summary
- Indian firms extended their record dividend spree for the third consecutive year, notwithstanding their lacklustre bottom-line performance. An overwhelming share went to fill the promoters’ coffers.
India Inc. once again didn’t shy away from handsomely rewarding its shareholders in 2022-23—that too, despite lacklustre profit growth. Indian companies doled out record high dividends of ₹4 trillion in the last fiscal year, registering a 28% rise from 2021-22, a Mint analysis showed. The analysis is based on 439 of the BSE 500 companies for which data was available. This includes proposed payouts, and uses both audited and unaudited numbers.