It’s raining dividends again for shareholders

Top guns

Almost two-thirds of the companies in the sample have been unwaveringly sharing the bounties over the past five years. In fact, 14.3% of the sample has increased their dividend payout each year since 2017-18. Some of the biggest dividend payers include Tata Consultancy Services, Vedanta and public sector firms such as Coal India, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Power Grid Corp. of India. “The public sector names saw a spike in dividend payout ratio, although the [profit] growth was calibrated," Kanchan said. The ones in the vanguard of rewarding their shareholders—the top 10—had an overwhelming 52.4% share in the overall dividends paid in 2022-23. And some of those leading the pack such as TCS, Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc more than doubled their payouts. Altogether, 56% companies have declared more dividends compared to the previous year, of which 13.4% went ahead despite a decline in their profits. Payouts in nearly 5.5% of the firms remained flat during the period.