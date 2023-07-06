'It’s the end': Former BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover critiques PharmEasy's plan to raise $300 million2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Former BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover criticized PharmEasy's plans to raise $300 million, stating that it would be ‘the end’ for stakeholders.
Former BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover was vocal in his criticism of PharmEasy's plans to raise around $300 million on Thursday. The former Shark Tank judge asserted that the development would mean "the end" for the stakeholders. He asserted that a ‘down round’ combined with the ‘anti dilutive clause’ would mean “sudden death" for the founders.
