IVRCL resolved under IBC, lenders set to recover dues2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 01:29 AM IST
- IVRCL, which was under liquidation, will be taken over by a consortium led by Ponguleti Prasad Reddy for ₹1,200 crore
MUMBAI : Hyderabad-based construction company IVRCL’s lenders are set to finally recover a part of their dues, almost five years after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prodded banks to refer the debt laden company to the insolvency tribunal. The dues will be settled in six tranches