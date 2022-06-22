IVRCL resolved under IBC, lenders set to recover dues

In February 2018, IVRCL was admitted under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Sutanu Sinha was appointed as the resolution professional. After the company failed to receive an acceptable resolution plan by end of 2018, Sinha moved the insolvency tribunal seeking liquidation of IVRCL. On 26 July 2019, the tribunal ordered liquidation of the company and appointed Sinha as the liquidator. The consortium led by Reddy was the sole bidder and the proposal to acquire IVRCL as a going concern was approved by lenders in December last year. Reddy initially offered to pay ₹1,200 crore over two years, but later agreed to settle the dues in 18 months. Regulations say a bidder needs to pay the entire amount within 90 days of a demand notice issued by a liquidator.