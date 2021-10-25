IWG, Conjoinix sign 18-centre franchise deal for co-working centres

Lambah added, “Our data shows a steady 12% month-on-month increase in office and co-working visits since the second wave of the pandemic ended and has been very prominent across our locations in tier II and III cities. We expect this trend to continue increasing as we move into Q4. IWG is seeing increased demand from customers seeking professional workspaces that can be scaled up and down as needed, while also offering the flexibility of booking meeting rooms, or co-working spaces by the hour or day, dependent on their needs."