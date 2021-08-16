These investors will make a killing in the Ixigo IPO

The biggest beneficiary will be venture capital and growth equity firm Elevation, previously SAIF Partners, with a 12-fold jump in its decade-long investment. Elevation, ixigo’s largest and oldest investor with a 23.97% stake, had invested more than ₹64 crore in 2011. The IPO would value the investor’s stake at ₹700-760 crore, giving it an annualized return of 27-28%, the analysis showed. To be sure, Elevation is looking to sell shares worth up to ₹550 crore in the IPO, making a partial exit.