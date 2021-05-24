ixigo plans to raise 750 cr in primary share sale during IPO

“It is an uncertain time for travel firms to go public. Last year was not good for the travel industry, and uncertainty ensues with newer variants of covid now emerging. But travel firms might be looking at this as an opportunity to release their public offerings, because investors might give them a benefit of doubt due to the pandemic. However, travel won’t be the same even post-pandemic with chances of new business models and technology pivots emerging for the industry," said Santosh N., managing partner, D&P Advisory Services LLP, a management consultancy.