ixigo signs Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty for festive ad campaign

Le Travenues Technology Limited-owned travel app ixigo has signed actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty as the new faces of the brand for their campaign, ‘Nikal Lo’. The campaign has been designed to create brand awareness ahead of the festive season and will be launched across televisions and digital platforms.The television commercial featuring Shroff and Shetty engaged in interesting banter which reflects the close bond they share in real life. One of the videos features Shroff struggling to pronounce the brand name ‘ixigo’ in his style with Shetty correcting him. The ads encourage the audience to travel, and end telling users to download its travel app. The company said the actors enjoy mass appeal with a fan base spread across metros as well as tier-2 and 3 cities across India.The actors, in a joint statement said, “We are excited to team up with the company for this campaign. We’ve been wanting to come together for a project for a while now and they seemed to be the perfect fit for us. The trust and friendship that we share amongst one another is synonymous with the faith that travellers have in the company."The firm’s co-founders, Aloke Bajpai, Rajnish Kumar said, “We are pleased to announce our association with two legendary actors like Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty for our brand campaign. We have grown up watching these Bollywood icons and their passion, commitment to work and resilience resonates with our brand ethos. Travel is back with a bang this year and our aim with this campaign is to maximise awareness around the company ahead of the festive season."

