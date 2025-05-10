Ixigo suspends hotel, flights bookings to Turkey, China & Azerbaijan amid Ind-Pak tensions: ‘Blood and bookings...’

Online travel bookings platform, Ixigo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aloke Bajpai, in a post on the social media platform X on Saturday, May 10, announced that the company is suspending all hotel and flight bookings to Turkey, China & Azerbaijan amid the ongoing India and Pakistan conflict.

Bajpai called that blood and bookings will now flow together when he announced the suspension of the foreign bookings.

“Enough is Enough! Blood and Bookings won't flow together. We are suspending all flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, China and Azerbaijan on ixigo,” said Aloke Bajpai, in his recent post on the social media platform X.

Travel Bookings Suspension As the India-Pakistan tensions escalated into a conflict, many online travel booking platforms like Cox & Kings and Travomint have also announced the suspension of the sale of all travel packages to nations like Turkey and Azerbaijan in a move to boycott the nations.