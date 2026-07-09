Traveltech platform Ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Ltd) is betting on voice-enabled payments as part of its broader push towards a voice-first travel experience, although the feature is currently undergoing compliance review.
Ixigo bets on voice AI to power travel payments
SummaryIxigo seeks an early lead as voice-based payments emerge as the next frontier.
Traveltech platform Ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Ltd) is betting on voice-enabled payments as part of its broader push towards a voice-first travel experience, although the feature is currently undergoing compliance review.
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