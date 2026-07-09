Ixigo bets on voice AI to power travel payments

Ixigo also launched its AI-native app and multimodal voice assistant, TARA, on 13 May 2026. “If you don't have this kind of voice assistance at the top of the funnel, a customer would likely drop off and go to an AI platform or elsewhere to ask that question. But today, they can ask that question while making the decision right on our platform. As a result, we are able to reduce drop-offs, which means we are seeing some improvement in conversion,” said Bajpai.