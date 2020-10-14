J&J vaccine pause shows challenges still ahead for covid-19 shots

Historically, many vaccine candidates fail to pass all phases of trials. Pivotal Phase 3 trials for Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. have been designed to include roughly 30,000 participants, in some cases more, with some receiving the experimental shots and others placebos. The trials aim to test safety and effectiveness. The guidelines put together by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration require a Covid-19 vaccine to lower the rate of disease in study subjects by 50% or better, compared with participants receiving a placebo.