Jack Dorsey Criticizes Sale of Twitter to Elon Musk

Bluesky was first announced in 2019, while Mr. Dorsey was the chief executive of Twitter. That year, Mr. Dorsey said Twitter was funding a “small independent team" for the project aimed at building a decentralized network for social media. Bluesky formed its own company in 2021, with initial funding provided by Twitter and Mr. Dorsey as one of its board members, according to a blog post from Bluesky CEO Jay Graber.