Jack Ma exits Paytm Mall; sells 43% for 42 crore

This values the company at a mere ₹100 crore, plunging from $3 billion, the valuation the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company fetched in its last fundraising that was in 2020.
Paytm Mall, inspired by Alibaba’s T-mall in China, raised $200 million in its first funding from Alibaba at about $1 billion in 2017. In total, the company raised more than $800 million from Alibaba, Ant Financial, SoftBank, Elevation Capital (earlier SAIF Partners) and eBay.
Paytm E-commerce has proposed reducing the company’s equity share capital and securities premium account and said it would hold an extraordinary general meeting on 23 May.
“Despite investing significant amounts of capital in growing its business and expanding market share, the company suffered operational losses. Given that the online business space is evolving rapidly with the onset of unique business models, changing technologies and new regulations, it is expected that additional capital and efforts will be required to be committed. The sector continues to be highly competitive and is marketed by the presence of several large competitors. Finally, the ongoing pandemic has thrown up unique challenges for different businesses, and the company has also had to deal with declining market economics and demanding circumstances that impose continuous pressure on financial metrics," the company said.
“Against this backdrop, the specified shareholders (Alibaba and Ant Financial) have expressed their desire to exit their investments in the company," it said.
“The company has resolved to pursue the path of a capital reduction, to extinguish equity shares and pay surplus cash to the specified shareholders. Upon completion of the capital reduction, the company will have the right balance of the capital and shareholders, to build a path of revival and growth on a new trajectory," it said.