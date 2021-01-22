Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Jack Ma is back, but Ant’s troubles are far from over
Alibaba Group Chairman Jack Ma.

Jack Ma is back, but Ant’s troubles are far from over

2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Jacky Wong , The Wall Street Journal

  • A tougher regulatory approach—and probably slower growth—now look inevitable

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, once the richest man in the country, has resurfaced after being out of the public eye for months. But his real troubles—and those of his business empire—may be just beginning.

Mr. Ma made his first public appearance in nearly three months on Wednesday, speaking to a group of rural teachers in an online philanthropic event. Speculation about his whereabouts has been rife since his last public appearance in October, when he gave a speech that angered regulators. Since then, the record initial public offerings of fintech firm Ant Group, which Mr. Ma controls, were both pulled at the last minute. China’s antitrust regulator launched a probe into the business practices of e-commerce giant Alibaba, another company in Mr. Ma’s empire, last month.

