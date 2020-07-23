Jack Ma is telling China’s startup founders it’s time to go public

Ant will be the largest of that cohort, a potentially $200 billion-plus first-timer that’s likely to dwarf all peers apart from major backer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and arch-foe Tencent Holdings Ltd. Depending on when Ant floats -- it could be a matter of months if everything goes smoothly -- some may seek to get in ahead of the financial services titan or make sure they debut well after liquidity loosens again.