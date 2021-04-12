Jack Ma’s Ant Group bows to Beijing with company overhaul
- China’s central bank said Ant will apply to become a financial holding company, subjecting it to regulations similar to those governing banks
Ant Group Co., the financial-technology giant controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, will apply to become a financial holding company overseen by China’s central bank, overhauling its business to adapt to a new era of tighter regulation for internet companies.
In a statement, the People’s Bank of China said Ant representatives were summoned to a meeting Monday with four regulatory agencies that also included the country’s banking, securities and foreign-exchange overseers. It said a “comprehensive, viable rectification plan" for Ant has been formulated under the regulators’ supervision over the past few months.
