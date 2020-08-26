Jack Ma’s Ant is more MasterCard than PayPal

Ant says it will rely on “intelligent decisioning systems" to ensure it takes on worthy borrowers before passing them on to partners. But what happens when that system doesn’t work? “In the event that the creditworthiness of borrowers deteriorates or we cannot track the deterioration of their creditworthiness, the criteria we use for the analysis of borrower credit profiles may be rendered inaccurate, and our risk management system may be rendered ineffective," according to the prospectus.