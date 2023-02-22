New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been signed on as brand ambassador by online betting company FairPlay. The company was founded in 2019 for sports and game betting exchange for cricket and other sports. It is known for sports betting and leisure gambling.

A statement from the company said: "We’re excited to have Jacqueline Fernandez on board. We believe that this association will bring out the best in both parties and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with her."

The actor said: “I believe that responsible gaming can be thrilling and exciting, to say the least, and they are the best in the game."

The company added, "She brings to the brand a face that suits the personality that both she and us can carry individually and as a team. A leading Bollywood actress and a leader in the online gaming industry, it is definitely a partnership to watch out for."

Betting apps have run into a lot of trouble with the authorities. Last June, the ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) had issued an advisory asking newspapers, private TV channels and digital news publishers to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms. The government had then said that it had come to the notice of the government that several sports channels on television, as well as on OTT platforms, have recently been showing advertisements of offshore online betting platforms as well as their surrogate news websites.

The ministry said in a statement naming platforms such as Fairplay, PariMatch, Betway, Wolf 777, and 1xBet. Such websites are promoting betting and gambling under the garb of news. The advisories issued by the ministry stated that since betting and gambling are illegal in most parts of the country, advertisements of these betting platforms, as well as their surrogates, are also illegal. The advisories relied upon the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Cable TV Network Regulation Act 1995 and the IT Rules, 2021, the ministry said. Companies then withdrew mainstream advertising.

However, they do continue to promote their brands via several international T20 cricketing tournaments with on-ground and jersey advertisements.