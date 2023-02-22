Jacqueline Fernandez to become the face of online betting app FairPlay
- FairPlay was founded in 2019 for sports and game betting exchange for cricket and other sports
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been signed on as brand ambassador by online betting company FairPlay. The company was founded in 2019 for sports and game betting exchange for cricket and other sports. It is known for sports betting and leisure gambling.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×