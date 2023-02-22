Jacqueline Fernandez to become the face of online betting app FairPlay

Betting apps have run into a lot of trouble with the authorities. Last June, the ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) had issued an advisory asking newspapers, private TV channels and digital news publishers to refrain from publishing advertisements of online betting platforms. The government had then said that it had come to the notice of the government that several sports channels on television, as well as on OTT platforms, have recently been showing advertisements of offshore online betting platforms as well as their surrogate news websites.