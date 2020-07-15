MUMBAI: Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe on Wednesday announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez as brand ambassador for its "Raho Safe" range of products, looking to leverage her popularity.

Products include, alcohol-based hand sanitiser, surface disinfectant, surface protectants, face masks, face shield, which have all seen increased demand in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vikas Bagaria, founder, Pee Safe, said, "With her on board, we will be able to connect with every segment of the population, be it in the metros or the tier 2 and 3 cities. The personal hygiene market is expected to reach $15 billion by 2023 in India, more so after the pandemic...With Jacqueline, we also aim to strengthen our messaging around the importance of feminine hygiene."

Pee Safe has been advocating the cause of personal hygiene since 2013. The company's products are available in modern trade, general stores, airports, and organised stores across over 70 cities and online at www.peesafe.com and on e- commerce platforms such as Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, and Flipkart.

