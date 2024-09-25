Companies
Jagatjit Industries to launch brandy, single malt whisky; raise ₹300 crore
SummaryThe maker of Aristocrat Premium whisky plans to launch the new products in early 2025.
Jagatjit Industries, the maker of Aristocrat Premium whisky and other spirits, is set to launch a slate of products in early 2025 as part of its strategy to reinvent and premiumise its offerings.
