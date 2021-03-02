The board of the Jagran Prakashan, the publisher of leading Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, has approved to buy back shares worth up to ₹118 crore, the company announced on Tuesday.

In its regulatory filing, it said: The board of directors of the company on Tuesday approved the buyback of the company's fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹1,18 crore excluding brokerage, costs, fees, turnover charges, taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax, goods and service tax (if any) and income tax, stamp duty, printing expenses, filing fees, advisors fees and other incidental and related expenses and charges and at a price not exceeding ₹60 payable in cash, from its shareholders/ beneficial owners, from the open market through stock exchange mechanism.

As per the company, the indicative number of shares proposed to be bought back would be 1,96,66,666, representing 6.99% stake.

The maximum buyback size represents 9.97% and 6.40% of the aggregate of the total paid-up capital and free reserves of the Company based on the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company as at March 31, 2020, respectively which is less than 10% of the total paid-up capital and free reserves of the company and in accordance with the proviso to Regulation 5(i)(b) of the Buyback Regulations and Section 68(2)(b) of the Companies Act., it also said in the regulatory filing.

The board has also constituted a committee for the purposes of the Buyback and has delegated its powers to it to do or cause to be done all such acts, deeds, matters and things, in its discretion, deem necessary in connection with the buyback.

Jagran Prakashan said the public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other statutory details of the buyback will be released in due course.

Shares of the company declined nearly 7% to close at ₹57 on the BSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via