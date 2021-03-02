Jagran Prakashan plans to buyback shares worth 118 crore

The maximum buyback size represents 9.97% and 6.40% of the aggregate of the total paid-up capital and free reserves of the Company based on the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company as at March 31, 2020, respectively which is less than 10% of the total paid-up capital and free reserves of the company and in accordance with the proviso to Regulation 5(i)(b) of the Buyback Regulations and Section 68(2)(b) of the Companies Act., it also said in the regulatory filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}